History in the Making

‘Ferrari: A History of Endurance’ is much more than just a book, it’s a volume that brings together both history and technology, art and craftsmanship. At 312 pages in length – a reference to the legendary 312 P Sports Prototype race car from 1969 – it tells the storied history of Ferrari in endurance racing, all the way from the 1940s up to the triumph of the 499P in the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year.
Available in a highly limited edition of 99 copies, this impressive tome includes historic photos of endurance racing’s most notable figures up to 1973 – the year Ferrari withdrew from endurance racing to focus on F1 – as well as images of the cars that achieved the greatest successes, evoking glorious memories of the years of class victories up to the mighty triumph of crew number 51 in the 2023 centenary of Le Mans. Additionally, autographs of the members of the teams who took part in last year’s great return to prototypes racing enhance each copy.
While its content is remarkable, the book’s extraordinary packaging also recalls the magic of endurance racing. The red slipcase is made of carbon, as you’ll find on modern race cars, while the volume’s riveted aluminium binding has been totally handmade by Bacchelli & Villa, the expert restorers of classic Ferrari, in their workshops in Bastiglia, nestled deep in the Modena countryside.
As with every success story, the creation of ‘Ferrari: A History of Endurance’ has been the result of a triumphant team effort.