His F1 career was comparatively short, as was his life. He joined the Scuderia as a rookie late in the 1977 season, and soon became the most exciting newcomer in a generation. He was narrowly pipped to the 1979 title by Scheckter, even though he was often the faster driver. He won six Grands Prix for Ferrari, and his greatest victory was probably his last, in the 1981 Spanish GP.

That year Ferrari introduced its first turbocharged F1 car, the V6-powered 126C. It was renowned for its prodigious power and straight-line speed but was equally notorious for its difficulty to drive. Turbo lag was a problem for all early turbocharged racing cars, and the 126C lacked the handling fluency of rivals.

The car’s first win, at Monaco, came as a surprise. A circuit that puts a premium on handling seemed ill-suited to the new car. While it showed the promise of the powerful new Ferrari turbo, the victory was more a testament to Villeneuve’s other-worldly driving skills.