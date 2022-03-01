But it was also the first Ferrari to use the SSC, or side slip control, whose algorithms effectively compared the angle of the car with the angle of the corner, and in tandem with the E-diff and F1-trac juggled all the variables in minuscule fragments of time to push the dynamic boundaries even further. This car is one of the all-time greats: as organic as it is high tech.

Purists can be sniffy about anything that seemingly interferes with the sanctity of the driving experience, but Ferrari’s innovation in this area simply ticks so many boxes it’s irrefutable. The chassis electronics have become so well calibrated that even a highly competent driver would concede that on-the-limit driving is more satisfying as a result.

It also helps that the interventions are imperceptible. Crucially, the tech opens up the car’s dynamic bandwidth to a larger number of clients, whilst improving the margins of safety. And it even allows the less naturally talented driver to maintain a respectable oversteer slide (or drift, to use the more YouTube-friendly vernacular) without spinning off.