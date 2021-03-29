Full leather trim

Passion, precision, craftsmanship… these are all ‘ingredients’ which – in hefty doses – make their way into every Prancing Horse. They are characteristics that Ferrari shares with its key suppliers too, as is the case with luxury leather lifestyle-products maker Poltrona Frau.

Despite its un-Italian sounding name, it has ‘Made in Italy’ credentials as solid as those of Ferrari itself and the two companies have worked together for many years. ‘It was a collaboration born through Fiat in 1986, when they asked us to make the interiors of the Lancia Thema 8.32, which was powered by a Ferrari engine,’ explains Kurt Wallner, Managing Director of Poltrona Frau’s Interiors in Motion Division.

This experiment transformed the company. The automotive segment has now become a pillar of Poltrona Frau’s trade, accounting for roughly half of the leather it purchases. With all of it of course sourced exclusively from Italian tanneries.