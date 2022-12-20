Four The Love Of It

Revolutionary – a word that’s been used many times in the 75-year Ferrari story. But rarely has such a rich array of revolutionary ideas converged in one car.

Ferrari has never produced a car like this before. But that too is entirely in keeping with Maranello’s pioneering, innovative spirit, as Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera, explains: “We like to be unpredictable. Of course, Ferrari has produced many two-plus-two models in its history but, talking to our clients, it was clear that there was an untapped demand for something with space for four adults and easier entry to the rear seats.”

Ferrari DNA was designed-in from day one – and that, says Galliera, explains the name: “Purosangue was originally the codename we gave to the project as a way for everyone involved to think about it as 100 per cent Ferrari. The concept fits perfectly with the Prancing Horse as a thoroughbred.”