The SF90 Stradale, at the stroke of a pencil

It all began with a line on a blank sheet of paper. The most exciting moment at the recent unveiling of the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Maranello was when Flavio Manzoni, Senior Vice President, Ferrari Design, performed a little magic trick using just a pencil and a piece of paper. As members of the press and public looked on in amazement, Manzoni created the car that nobody had yet seen. And can you think of a better way to show the sophisticated intricacies of a revolutionary supercar’s design? Manzoni drew its basic lines and then refined them, doing in a few minutes the work had taken him and his team endless hours.