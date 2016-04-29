The Challenger

I’ll never forget the heat that day. Humid, almost unbearable, in spite of the sea breeze that wafted in from far away to counteract it. And I will never forget the thrill I felt when, at 9.05 that morning, “it” appeared before my eyes for the first time.

The date was 27 August 2015, and “it” was the 488 GTE. We were on the track at Adria, not far from Padua in the north of Italy, and my first reaction was that the car was beautiful, even in its raw state, with the carbon still visible and only the top painted red. I admired its lines, elegance and simplicity.