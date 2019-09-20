1961: first F1 Constructors' title

1961 was revolutionary for Formula 1. A new regulation only allowed naturally aspirated engines with a maximum capacity of up to 1500 cc. This was essentially the same as the maximum volume adopted in Formula 2 from 1957 to 1960. The minimum weight of the single-seaters (with all liquids except fuel) was set at 450 kg. The English teams were on the warpath, dissatisfied with the regulatory change in spite it being communicated well in advance. They threatened to boycott but, in the end, the loud protesting subsided.

Scuderia Ferrari was busy preparing for the new season, taking full advantage of its experience in Formula 2. It proved from the get-go that it was the team to beat. The Ferrari 156 was introduced in the winter between 1960 and 1961. Carlo Chiti, the Technical Director, was certain he had done his best with Mauro Forghieri by his side, who was just starting out his career and had a bright future ahead of him.