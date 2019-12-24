Accomplished Agi

Mugello clearly holds good memories for Agi – she secured her first ever win here – and she says she loves the track’s “unique” layout and atmosphere. She held on to her lead in the 2019 championship title race after Race 1 at Mugello, but sadly a crash in Race 2 crushed her title hopes. She ended the weekend collecting the second place trophy in Coppa Shell Am. When we caught up with her, she was celebrating not only this second position but also a podium in Sunday’s Finali Mondiali race, which pits drivers from all world series against each other.

Agi told us: “I’m super-happy able to get on the podium. It’s been a really good year for me, much better than last year. The beginning of the week was difficult for me, I couldn’t get my pace or my lap times and I had a crash. But today I came third, so I’ve gone from super-sad to super-happy.” Her social media hashtag is ‘Agi_ChasingMyLimits’ and it’s clear that she really wants to push herself to achieve her full potential. “For me racing is something super,” she told us. “I learn something new from race to race.”