Colours of Mugello

But just as red is not the only colour you can choose for your Ferrari, red was far from the only colour on display at Mugello. Racing cars and racing people formed a whole rainbow of colours.

The liveries of each and every racing team at the Finali were totally distinctive, with 488 GTE and GT3 racers liveried in every colour imaginable, from searing yellows, pinks and oranges to vibrantly layered multi-colours. One car even had shark’s teeth painted on the nose, perhaps echoing the famous Ferrari ‘Shark Nose’ racers of the 1960s. Meanwhile, XX Programmes cars lapped in dynamic blues, whites, blacks, yellows and more.