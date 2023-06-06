Ferrari’s heroic 1965 victory at Le Mans

That was the sixth consecutive Ferrari win at Le Mans, Ferrari’s seventh in eight years, and one of Maranello’s most famous victories. It was also completely unexpected, in the face of fancied opposition from the new big-budget Ford GT40s.

The famous rivalry would become the subject of a Hollywood film Ford v Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, set in 1966. That, in fact, was Act Three of their Le Mans rivalry.

Act One, in 1964, saw Ford comprehensively beaten. Here we deal with Act Two in 1965. Ford returned stronger and keener. Its goal was straightforward but not easy: to beat the perennially successful Ferraris.