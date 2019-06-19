The first Formula 1 Driver's Title

On 7 September 1952, Monza crowned its new king: Alberto Ascari won his sixth consecutive race, taking home the richly deserved crown of Formula 1 World Champion, and bringing Scuderia Ferrari its first ever Driver's Title. His supremacy was absolute, particularly considering the five pole positions and six fastest laps that the Milanese driver also achieved during the race.

Indeed, for Ferrari, the world championship podium was no longer enough. In 1951, Ascari came second in the championship ahead of his teammate José Froilan Gonzalez, who had in turn been the first driver to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix behind the wheel of a Prancing Horse car. For Scuderia Ferrari, the goal for 1952 was clear: to win the world title.