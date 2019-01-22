"Give a child a piece of paper, colours and ask him to draw a car, and surely he will make it red”. Enzo Ferrari’s words have gone down in history and give perfect voice to the connection between the Maranello-based company and red (Rosso Corsa) that has always distinguished the Scuderia's cars on the track and the majority of those driven on roads around the world. However, yellow is another colour that is fully part of the Prancing Horse’s DNA.

Yellow is a bit like Ferrari’s second soul: it is the colour of the city of Modena which, together with the black horse inherited from the family of war hero airman Francesco Baracca, is part of the Ferrari brand, one of the most famous in the world. It is still one of the most popular among customers of the Maranello-based company who have chosen it for some extraordinary cars such as the 488 GTB, the F12 TdF and, more recently, also for the Ferrari 488 Pista.