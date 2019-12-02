Ferrari World Abu Dhabi awarded

Anyone who has a passion for the Prancing Horse won’t be surprised to learn that Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was just named the ‘World’s Leading Theme Park’. The award - another addition to Maranello’s already packed trophy cabinet - recognises the Emirati theme park’s ability to grant a top-level experience to the many thousands of attendees that visit each year.

The thrills are many and there is something for all family members: from Formula Rossa - the world’s fastest rollercoaster with an acceleration of 0-240kmh in 4.9 seconds - to the Junior Grand Prix, where children can hone their racing skills in perfectly scaled-down Ferrari F1 racing cars.

Accepting the reward - which was delivered during a prize ceremony held at the Royal Opera House of Muscat, Oman - the park’s General Manager, Bianca Sammut said: “We are extremely excited and honoured to take home an award from the respected World Travel Awards.”