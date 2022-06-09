Street circuits are special. They’re especially challenging for drivers, as the barriers are usually tight against the track. The margin for error is virtually zero.

Some of Ferrari’s greatest F1 victories have been on street circuits, from Niki Lauda’s 1975 triumph at Monaco, to Gilles Villeneuve’s home victory in Montreal in 1978, to Michael Schumacher’s dominance of the 2004 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The Ferrari 1-2 at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix is one of the Scuderia’s finest street circuit victories, not least because it was so unexpected.

Singapore is also one of the very best street tracks. It winds around the harbourside and was the first GP to be held at night, increasing the spectacle. The most successful driver around the Marina Bay Circuit is Sebastian Vettel with five victories, including his debut season for Ferrari in 2015.





Yet, as the F1 circus headed to Singapore in mid-September of 2019, few experts fancied Ferrari’s chances. It's true that the precocious newcomer Leclerc, then only 21, was on a roll, having scored his maiden F1 win at Spa at the beginning of that month, and won again at Monza a week later.