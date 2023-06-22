This year’s five-day, 2000 km 1000 Miglia Ferrari Tribute was once again witness to a spectacular array of Prancing Horses hailing from all four corners of the world.

Cars on display during the grand tour ranged from hallowed icons including a 1972 Dino 246 GT and a 1992 Ferrari F40, to more modern Maranello supercars like F12 Berlinettas, Californias and a striking 812 Competizione Aperta.

Almost a century has passed since the Mille Miglia began; 96 years in fact, since those first brave competitors encompassed the spirit of motor racing by designing a thousand-mile circuit from Brescia to Rome and back in the fastest cars they could find.