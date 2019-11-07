Ferrari road-trip to Finali Mondiali

It is a pre-dawn alarm call. We have many miles to cover, and no time to waste. Ferrari Finali Mondiali is waiting for us – as is a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider to take us there. We are staying in a countryside retreat in Florence, Tuscany, and the roads north to Mugello are long, sinuous and glorious. Simply perfect for an early morning Ferrari road-trip.

The roof goes down. We want to hear the International Engine of the Year in its full glory. Press the starter button, hear the magical sound of eight cylinders in action, and we’re away on a journey to remember. The kilometres pass and the thrills keep on coming. We stop for fuel and a breather, but we’re soon on the way again. Mugello is calling.

Our coffee stop was planned to take in the twisting, thrilling Passo del Giogo, a serpentine sequence of climbs, descents and hairpins. It was a memorable mountain pass that saw us stop several times to gaze at the scenery. The Pista was perfect, kicking you back into your seat with a glorious howl with every corner exit. Truly addictive: memories are made of this.