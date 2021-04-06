Season opener

Ferrari drivers and their cars have been returning to race circuits across the globe in recent weeks, competing in both international and national championships. Ferrari’s own motorsport events have recently gotten underway too, with a packed calendar seeing the first 2021 events in the Ferrari Challenge, Club Competizioni GT, XX Programme and F1 Clienti all taking to the track within a matter of days of each other.

With strict health and safety protocols in place to allow Ferrari enthusiasts to enjoy time in their cars and on race circuits once again, up first was action from the United States of America. Here, the 2021 season of Ferrari Challenge North America came out in full force for the opening event at the Virginia International Raceway (VIR).