Winter Cruising

Despite spring having already crested the horizon, behind the wheel of the new Ferrari Portofino M it feels like the dead of winter outside. Snowflakes are falling on Hiroshima, the colours of the sunrise have been sucked from the sky, and the temperature is dropping.

No matter, because this car has a twin soul, able to play the role of a genuine spider when its top is open, but an authentic coupé with it closed. And despite the slippery conditions, the Portofino M cruises smoothly through a cityscape that is a mix of the modern and the ancient.