Discovering the new Ferrari P80/C

A new Ferrari conceived as a completely original interpretation of the Sports Prototype concept – that’s the spirit of Ferrari’s latest one-off: the P80/C. If that sounds like a daunting challenge to create, it certainly is; but it’s one that the Ferrari Styling Centre, directed by Flavio Manzoni, in conjunction with Ferrari’s engineering and aerodynamics teams, were keen to tackle. Working hand-in-hand with the car’s client, they have created a new one-off ‘Hero Car’ with a unique soul.

Here, in addition to images of the car, you can follow the car’s development step by step, both through drawings and a video interview of some of the Ferrari people who contributed to the birth of the P80/C.