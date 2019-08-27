25 years of Ferrari in the Middle East

Ferrari clients enjoy visiting Maranello for Atelier meetings and indulging in Tailor Made options that give them complete control over customisation and the chance to order a car exactly as they want it. “They enjoy selecting the materials, choosing a bespoke colour and trim and being one hundred per cent confident that their car will not be duplicated anywhere else,” observes Turri. Most Ferrari clients travel extensively, they know Europe well and are very familiar with the car maker’s history.

Given this deep knowledge, unsurprisingly many clients prefer a 12-cylinder engine, which Enzo Ferrari believed to be the perfect motor. “The percentage of V12 engines in this region is higher than in the rest of the world because our clients want the best and the V12 will always be our flagship,” remarks Wilhelm Hegger, who served as Ferrari Sales Director Middle East, Africa and India from 2011 to 2015. Knowledge about the marque extends to its sporting ventures, so it’s no surprise to find that - despite the fact Formula One has only been in the region since 2004 - there has been a long-established love for Ferrari on the race-track.

Prancing Horse clients are often tifosi, something that was helped by the arrival of Formula 1 racing in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, in 2004 and 2009, respectively. Marco Sambaldi, Ferrari regional marketing director from 2009-2017, recalls the impact of the GP’s arrival in the region: “I felt like I was in the place where a new outlook was being born. You could feel the energy of this new beginning, both for Ferrari and the Emirates.” Racing enthusiasm has other benefits, too, as it encourages many clients to try their hand at becoming ‘gentleman racers’ with the help of the Ferrari Corso Piloti and Corse Clienti programmes.