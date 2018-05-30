Lap of the Gods

The exertion required to tackle Spa is clear in James’s voice over his helmet microphone as he talks me through our next lap – the fast one. “OK we’re barrelling into La Source at the start of the lap, right into the kerb and out on to the straight. Through third gear, fourth, fifth and sixth, and we’re into Eau Rouge. This corner is crazy, insane – everything people say it is. Brake just a little before the hill, feed the throttle in as you rise up and hang on like you’re on a rollercoaster. This morning, I was sliding up here in my Challenge racer…” Safely through Eau Rouge, we’re now catapulting away on the fastest section of the circuit, the Kemmel straight, where the V12 engine is barking at full volume. I clock the speedometer exceeding 290km/h (180mph).

“I’ve been quicker,” says James wryly. “At Daytona, I’ve been up to 320km/h (200mph).” A series of quick turns and a tight hairpin lead you down the hill to what James describes as, “Maybe the best corner at Spa, the double-left of Pouhon. It’s super challenging. It ranks right up there with Eau Rouge and Blanchimont.” Speaking of which, the sweeping double-left of Blanchimont is upon us in the blink of an eye.