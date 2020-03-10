FERRARI LAST FRONT-ENGINED F1 VICTORY

Named after its lightweight 2.4-litre, six-cylinder engine, the history books record the 246 F1 as not only the sport’s first V6, but also as the last front-engined model to win a race. This was the era where the sport was making the switch from traditional cars with the engine positioned ahead of the driver, to those with it mounted in the middle: behind the driver, but in front of the rear wheels. These became known as mid-engined cars.

Ferrari was working on a mid-engined car of its own. By 1960, the 246P was actively competing – the ‘P’ stood for prototype, and the Ferrari transitional model raced twice, at that year’s Monaco and Italian Grand Prix. It led to the famous Ferrari 156, which would earn American driver Phil Hill the 1961 Drivers’ World Championship. But in 1960, the Scuderia race team’s attention was focused on the 246.

This was a car that had brought glory to Britain’s Mike Hawthorn when the 24 year-old blonde Yorkshireman won the Drivers’ World Championship in 1958. The following year was a transitional one for the sport, with a shortened nine-race season, but British driver Tony Brooks still won twice for Ferrari, in France and Germany. The last year for the 2.5-litre F1 regulations was 1960, a transformative period for the sport with plenty of technological diversity on the grid. By now, mid-engined cars were beginning to dominate, showing a clear speed advantage thanks to their superior handling.