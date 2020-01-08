FDE+ on the F8 Tributo

On the 2015 488 GTB, SCM magnetorheological adaptive dampers were integrated into the system. Development continued and, in 2018, the Ferrari 488 Pista launched the sixth iteration of Side Slip Angle Control, SSC6, incorporating a new, world-first piece of technology: Ferrari Driving Enhancer, or FDE. For 2019 and the F8 Tributo, this technology has been honed yet further, to SSC6.1, which includes FDE+. We sat down with chassis engineer Stefano Varisco to explain what the enhancements deliver to lucky F8 Tributo drivers.

FDE works by applying brake pressure to individual calipers during cornering. “It makes the car easier to control when it is oversteering in on-the-limit handling situations,” says Varisco. FDE only operates in corners and never under braking. In the 488 Pista, FDE functionality was restricted to the CT-OFF setting on the Manettino dial. This is where traction control is disabled; Varisco describes it as the “fun to drive” setting for the most experienced drivers. In the F8 Tributo, FDE+ functionality is extended to the RACE setting, which gives drivers the safety barrier of electronic stability support – but only in the most extreme situations.

“The CT-OFF setting gives maximum oversteer and the most drama. RACE actually gives the best performance and lap time, though. The car does not slide, and it helps drivers achieve the fastest and most consistent times around a circuit.” The enhanced FDE+ system, said Varisco, lets drivers get onto the throttle earlier, and apply more throttle sooner in the corner. The F8 Tributo thus begins to accelerate earlier, which is why it is faster against the clock.