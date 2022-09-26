Dreaming about what might be possible is an ethos that runs through Ferrari, and always has done.

As post-war Europe began to rebuild through mass-produced factory vehicles, founder Enzo Ferrari dared to dream of a future where his beloved Prancing Horses were considered the best hand-built racing machines in the world.

And the dream that Enzo Ferrari made possible, through decades of passion, craftsmanship and inspiration, is now celebrated through the Ferrari Spring / Summer 2023 fashion collection.