Paying tribute

Marzio Maresi – engine - says: “To fulfil new emissions and noise regulations, we needed to change the exhaust. That meant changing various engine parts and revalidating the engine, driveability and sound.” The only visible changed parts are the new aluminium intake manifold, and exhaust. Mechanical engineer Fontana adds: “we had to achieve the right sound with the new exhaust. We worked for six months together as a team, to create the best sound possible, both inside and outside the cabin.”

Palazzani – design - explains: “The number of alterations is very high compared to a normal evolution. All the bodywork, aside from the doors and rear flanks, is new. And the design doesn’t just come from the styling department. Ferrari is not a normal company in this respect: every member of the team has input.” “Styling”, insists Raveglia, “is as much part of the car’s performance as is engine horsepower.” His job is to encompass the three key elements - performance, time, cost. “Every Ferrari is like this: design is performance.”