The Ferrari F8 Tributo roars in Dubai

Other features enhance performance. The car is 40kg lighter than the 488 GTB and its balance has been meticulously honed, with all the weight concentrated between the axles, which are kept as low to the ground as possible. A combination of redesigned vortex generators, air intakes and the front S-Duct has increased downforce by 10 per cent, too. All of this is patently clear at the Dubai Autodrome: the Tributo’s acceleration (0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds) and top speed (340 km/h) as we floor it down the straight are the same as those of the Pista.

But then when you turn into a corner, you feel like your line has been mapped out with a compass as you power from one rubbing strip to the other without even thinking about it. In fact, it feels like the Tributo is doing the thinking for you. “We tried to emphasise the Ferrari philosophy of making the car feel like an extension of the driver’s body: the car seems to understand whatever the driver is thinking and obeys. The big challenge was to offer our clients the Pista experience with some of the reactions slowed and without impacting on the emotions it delivers,” Ricchi explains.