Deborah’s Dream

As a schoolgirl she was something of an all-round sportswoman. Then she fell in love with cars. As soon as she turned 18 she took her driving test.

“I still remember the feeling of the steering wheel in my hands,” she says. “The incredible satisfaction of being able to control the car’s power with my right foot and just make that engine roar.” Her first Ferrari? “A 599 GTB Fiorano with a V12 engine.” It had the F1 Superfast transmission. “It had gear shifting in 100 milliseconds,” she declares, her eyes shining at the memory. “The 12-cylinder has a completely unique soundtrack,” she enthuses. “No other engine comes near it!” That said, she has plenty of room in her heart for Ferrari V8s too. It powered the 458 Challenge EVO of her maiden race, and the 488 GT3 of her early GT outings.

Mayer's passion for the track is shared by her partner, Claudio Schiavoni: “We met through work. I soon realised that he was crazy about cars too and loved Ferrari. Then we did the Prancing Horse Corso Pilota driving course together which meant we could get our racing licences.” She is clear-headed about the sport. “Motor racing is tricky, particularly in cars this powerful. Even in gentleman races, the unexpected or even an accident could be just around the corner,” she admits. Which is why they both did around 15,000 kilometres coached by Sergio Pianezzola, Andrea and Giacomo Piccini and Thomas Kemenater, their Kessel Racing team manager, in preparation for the 2016 season.