1965: Ferrari is GT champion

The year opened with the 12 Hours of Sebring in America; on this occasion, Ferrari was not represented by the Scuderia but rather by a number of private teams, including that of David Piper, who personally drove his 250 LM into second place alongside Tony Maggs.
At the second race of the season, the 1000 km of Monza, Scuderia Ferrari was present in full force, winning the event with Jean Guichet and Mike Parkes in the 275 P.
The third race of the championship, the Targa Florio, was also held in Italy. It was a challenging event for both drivers and vehicles, as ever. Here, Scuderia Ferrari was once again victorious, thanks to the expert skills of Nino Vaccarella and Lorenzo Bandini. The Nürburgring 1000 km marked the fourth round of the championship.
The Maranello team once again took the top spot on the podium, this time with the 330 P2 driven by Ludovico Scarfiotti and Formula 1 champion John Surtees.
The same year also saw the brand conquer in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, although somewhat surprisingly, it was not Scuderia Ferrari that reigned victorious, but rather the American NART team, with Jochen Rindt, Ed Hugus and Masten Gregory.
The same team took second place in the Bridgehampton 500 km, the race that brought the season to a close. The driver was the Mexican Pedro Rodriguez, with the World Championship title once again going to Ferrari.