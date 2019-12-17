Learning to lead

Passion is the indispensable fuel for reaching targets, especially in the mid- to long-term. It’s the thing I most appreciate about the people I work with.” Another famous dictum of Enzo Ferrari? It could be, but it’s not: these are the words of a recent ‘graduate’ of the Ferrari Executive MBA programme, a relatively new addition to the Prancing Horse’s stable of training activities for the company’s future top-line managers. The programme – in its second year – aims not only to impart the full educational experience of an executive master to employees, but also to break down barriers in the company by bringing together colleagues from different divisions.

In the classroom, ‘students’ get to know each other, learn about their respective activities and share the challenges of their different roles. In the latest 12-month edition, some 40 mid-level managers took part in the EMBA, which included ‘typical’ classes in subjects like Corporate Finance and Operations&Supply Chain, as well as courses such as Next Production Revolution and Design Innovation & Sustainability – tailored to the needs of a special company like Ferrari.