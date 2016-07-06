The guardian angels of Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is universally known as the most difficult race in the world. A full day, from 3pm on the Saturday to 3pm on the Sunday, spent driving non-stop on the famously demanding Circuit de la Sarthe. Drivers enter the race as part of a trio, so that each member of the team can get at least a few hours of sleep.

Each competitor drives a total of between six and nine hours in 60-minute stints, though they often double their shift and only stop after the first hour to refuel and change tyres, if needed, without switching drivers. However, the 24 Hours of Le Mans does mean a full day's work without a break for some people: various technicians, strategists, and, above all, the car engineers. Each vehicle has an engineer who constantly checks on parameters and remains in constant contact with the drivers via radio.