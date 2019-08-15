Bringing it all together

The Ferrari name is associated as much with performance as it is with technology. Yet for those lucky enough to get a glimpse of the hi-tech Ferrari assembly lines, something not-so-hi-tech catches the eye: each vehicle moving along the line is ‘followed’ by what appears to be a simple, red trolley. No Ferrari could be built without these mobile metal cabinets, for each one is kitted out with the parts necessary to build each individual car. And the preparation of the trolleys – the loading of the material and the way they are inserted along the assembly lines – is a wonder of logistical precision.

Everything begins when a client orders a car at the dealership. Once the order is confirmed, it is sent to Maranello. From here the assembly slot is determined and orders start going out to suppliers so that the material will arrive at the Ferrari off-site warehouse. Here is where the trolleys are prepared before being delivered to the assembly line and then partnered to ‘their’ car.

Each car assembled along Maranello’s two assembly lines (one for V12 models, the other for V8 models) is almost unique, differentiated by colours and options. Yet all the cars proceed smoothly along the same lines, Tailor Made models included. So, for example, you could have a 488 Pista, followed by a Portofino and a Pista Spider one after another, each ‘followed’ by its own personal trolley. Every car on the line needs about 10-15 trolleys’ worth of components, depending on the model and on the personalisations requested.