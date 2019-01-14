Drawing Inspiration

The geometric outer mesh, alternating between glass and stretched anodised aluminium, lends the whole structure a floating feel. The building makes as much use as possible of natural lighting: from the open-space layout of the first floor – where designers and virtual modellers collaborate - to the large conference room on the second floor, which features a full-wall LED. The second floor has a terrace where full-scale models of future cars can be viewed. Secrecy is a necessity, of course, so here is where the building’s outer ‘skin’ comes into play, acting as a shield that lets in light but keeps out prying eyes.

Particular attention has been given to the Modelleria, where full-scale models are shaped by digitally-controlled milling machines, operated by a team of expert artisans, before undergoing meticulous hand finishing. The Tailor Made and the Atelier permit clients access to a wide range of customisation options. The colour palette offers no less than 20 different hues for the vehicle body alone. In the Ateliers, clients can also choose the style and tints of the wheel rims and brake callipers, accompanying them – for example – with carbon-fibre bodywork features.