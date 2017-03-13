John Surtees: the best of both worlds

The Official Ferrari Magazine: Would you say that you were a born biker?

John Surtees: It’s better to say that competition was in the blood. Most sports people tend to be competitive. After the war, my father distributed Vincent motorcycles in London, and he was keen to race what he sold. He was due to do a speed trial, his passenger didn’t turn up, so I pulled on a rather oversized pair of his leathers. The Vincent was quick and we won. Unfortunately, I was underage, so we were disqualified. But that’s where I started.

Nick Mason: Do you remember your first actual victory?

JS: It was in Aberdare, Wales, probably one of the most important races of my life. When one comes together with a piece of machinery, it’s significant. You have to become part of it. That’s what happened on that day. Suddenly, it was talking to me. That day, I became a racer!

NM: Can you explain your technique for your famous lightning starts?

JS: One thing is that you were instantly switched on. You sensed the moment the flag is about to drop. Secondly, you understood your bike intimately. You knew the engine would fire on that first bump. The important thing was the start and that first lap. As you see with someone like Vettel, if you manage that, it brings a degree of control, which is invaluable. Also, we didn’t have the same reliability as today. You would find yourself compromising, often from fairly early on. When someone has it right, they’ll maintain a degree of consistency. There are accusations that it becomes predictable, but can we not appreciate an artist at work?