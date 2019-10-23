Classiche Academy takes on a feminine hue

The background of Agata Smolka (alias agi_chasingmylimits) is quite different. As a Ferrari Challenge driver, she decided to try her hand with icons of the calibre of the 308 GTBi, GTS and Quattrovalvole. These cars are the true ancestors of the racing cars she has been driving for two years on circuits around the world: "Driving a classic car is really an incredible challenge. The highly trained instructors have also helped me develop a few tricks that will be handy in competition".

While Agata, with all her experience, recommends Ferrari Classiche Academy to all her colleagues, Maja added: "This event is so special also because driving a supercar with a partner can sometimes be problematic if you're a woman, as unfortunately we often feel judged. Having the opportunity to take our time, assimilate concepts without any pressure and to ask all the questions we want is really... extraordinary!". The course coordinators reminded us that it was time for the women to get back behind the wheel. However, before she plunged back into the day's myriad activities Karolina added what she thinks is the main key to understanding this very special session of the Ferrari Classiche Academy: "The girls are enthusiastic because this is one of the very first automotive events conceived, organised and realised entirely around them, their needs and their interests".