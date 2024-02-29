Ferrari 499P roars into Qatar

The Prancing Horse official 499Ps will line up for the start of their second season in the top Hypercar class of the FIA WEC after the positive results achieved in 2023, which ended with a runner-up spot in the Manufacturers’ World Championship for Ferrari and third and fourth place in the Drivers’ championship for crews number 50 and 51.

“This year, our ambition is to be competitive in every race and to win more races than in 2023,” said Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti. “We start a year that will be very challenging, wanting to repeat our victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and compete for victory in the World Championship.”

The familiar faces of the Maranello-based manufacturer’s six official drivers will again appear in the cockpits of the red-liveried Ferrari 499Ps. Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, and Nicklas Nielsen, who celebrated pole positions at Sebring and Le Mans and four podium finishes last year, will crew the number 50 car. Meanwhile, the number 51 car will be driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, and Antonio Giovinazzi, who etched their names into motor racing history with their win in the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans.