It’s Got to Be Perfect

Perfection is normally reserved for fairytale realms of myth and legend. Achieving 100 per cent success in the real world – in any walk of life – is near-impossible, let alone the ultra-competitive world of motor sport. Yet that is precisely what Ferrari achieved 50 years ago. We’re talking about an era when Ferrari was highly active across numerous forms of motor sport: Formula 1 and Formula 2; Can-Am; the Tasman Cup; and World Sports Cars.

Yet in 1969, it branched out into yet another form of competitive sport, by building a car to contest the European Hillclimb Championship. Ferrari already had form in this tough arena, in which drivers battle to set the fastest times up challenging hill courses. A Dino 166 P had won the 1962 title, while a 206 SP had emerged victorious in 1965, on both occasions with Ludovico Scarfiotti at the wheel.