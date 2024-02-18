For Enzo Ferrari, the experience was not so dissimilar. His passion for motorsport was ignited when his father, Alfredo, took him and his brother to watch the 1908 Coppa Florio, a race held in Bologna. Enzo's life was forever changed. While his academic performance was far from outstanding, his creativity and practical abilities in his father's workshop turned out to be exceptional.

Working in mechanics only fuelled his passion for powerful things – cars, trucks and sundry other vehicles – that could augment human capabilities and enable ever more ambitious achievements.

The First World War served to refine and streamline the processes of motor vehicle manufacturing, so motorsport received a decisive push from the war, leading to the huge increase in its popularity. This also played a crucial role in making Enzo's dream a reality – the dream that was conceived from a passion ignited a decade before. In 1919, at the tender age of 21, Enzo found himself on the racetrack, competing in his first race. He was behind the wheel of a CMN car, constructed by Ugo Sivocci in Milan, where he had been hired as a test driver.