Dave Snelson, Ferrari’s Hillclimb champion of 2017

Company director Snelson bought his first Ferrari 15 years ago – a 355 – and from then things began to snowball. No fewer than 19 more have passed through his hands in the intervening years, with his current stable including a Rosso Scuderia F430 alongside the 458 he is in today.

It was in the F430, however, that Snelson won this year’s championship. He took the title in his second season, winning 13 of the 23 races he has entered thus far and setting a new British record at Brands Hatch in the process.

Snelson first became aware of the Pirelli championship, he casually reveals, while reading a car magazine in the bath. His wife encouraged him to take part and before long it became a devotion for the pair of them.

The series is open to Ferraris models of all ages, and competition is balanced with a handicapping system that guarantees remarkably close racing throughout the season.