The collection has been some time in the making. When Scuderia Ferrari reached their 800th race in Formula One at the Turkish GP back in 2010, a deadline was set to have every F1 and F2 car ever made, in time for the 1000th race. Sadly, Covid made that an impossibility. However, a revised plan – to have all the F1 and F2 models, plus the drivers that raced at least three times for the Scuderia, by the 75th anniversary of Ferrari this year – was achieved.

Of course, if anything is worth doing it’s worth doing properly and this collection, while complete, is always open to specific additions. There are two 312 73 cars for example, however the door is still open for the 312 73 that Jackie Ickx raced in Montjuic, Spain which is red with a yellow ribbon along the front.

What next for a collector who has achieved his dream of collecting every F1 car that ever raced? Well, next year Ferrari return once again to the World Endurance Championships, and focus has already turned to a sport Ferrari collection.