MacNeil, Ferrari collector and champion

Currently, MacNeil is waiting on his 488 Pista Piloti, a special edition of the most powerful version of the 488 that is available only to those involved in Ferrari racing programmes. “It's going to be a pretty rare car to have, which is cool, and it's going to be a phenomenal car to drive.” For 2019, MacNeil will once again compete also in Ferrari Challenge, despite his concentration on IMSA and Le Mans – both of which, incidentally, he thinks he can win. Part of his confidence comes from the amount of track time he's been seeing.

"One of the reasons I've been driving so well is the seat time – the more you drive, the better you are going to be. If I can couple the 488 GT3 with the Ferrari 488 Challenge and gain more racing experience and more track time in a 488 platform, why not?” he asks, rhetorically. “At Montreal in Ferrari Challenge, I qualified on pole and won both races flag to flag. I really like that track, because it's a modern Formula 1 track, but also like an old-school street course because of the close walls. It requires no mistakes and precise driving. Winning in a Ferrari in Montreal at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was awesome; people still love Ferrari because of Villeneuve.”