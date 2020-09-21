Iconic Ferraris star at Hampton Court

But other extraordinary Ferrari cars restored and certified by Ferrari Classiche captured the public’s attention.

An exquisitely beautiful Ferrari 250 LM, the car built to succeed the 250 GTO, also graced the grounds of Hampton Court. Originally sold to the Ecurie Francorchamps racing team in 1965, this car actually finished second at the Le Mans 24 Hours and is today a well-loved and immaculately prepared car.

Another 1965 car, the Ferrari 275 P2 – later upgraded to 365 P2 specification, is another triumph that amazed the Hampton Court guests. The car on show actually won the 1965 Targa Florio and Nurburgring 1,000km races, before being repainted from the original Rosso Corsa to the same Belgian Ecurie Francorchamps yellow as the Ferrari 250 LM.

There was a Ferrari 275 GTB, a car that started out as a luxurious GT car. But Ferrari also built 10 Competizione Clienti versions, with special lightweight aluminium body panels, an external fuel filler – and a huge 140-litre fuel tank. One of these 10, chassis number 07407 graced the memorable line-up at Concours of Elegance.