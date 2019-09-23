An unforgettable parade in Rome

Over 80 vintage Ferraris took part to the third edition of Cavalcade Classiche in Rome, between the 20th and the 22nd of September. It was the first time in the eternal city.

Thanks to the cooperation of Rome City Council and other institutions, the Cavalcade passed through stunning scenery and towns, some of which have never before been part of a major motoring event. In homage to Rome’s history, for example, the journey traced the ancient consular roads, such as the Tiburtina, the Salaria, the Flaminia, the Cassia and the Appia.