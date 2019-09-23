An unforgettable parade in Rome

Over 80 vintage Ferraris took part to the third edition of Cavalcade Classiche in Rome, between the 20th and the 22nd of September. It was the first time in the eternal city.
Thanks to the cooperation of Rome City Council and other institutions, the Cavalcade passed through stunning scenery and towns, some of which have never before been part of a major motoring event. In homage to Rome’s history, for example, the journey traced the ancient consular roads, such as the Tiburtina, the Salaria, the Flaminia, the Cassia and the Appia.
On Friday, the Cavalcade explored the Lazio countryside, passing through Borgo San Pietro on Lake Salto and Rieti before climbing Mount Terminillo and then visiting the magnificent Marmore Falls. On day two, the art and history of Todi and Viterbo took centre stage, with a stop at lunchtime, opposite the Palace of the Popes.
Sunday was dedicated to Rome and its hills along a route that approaches the eternal city through Frascati, Castel Gandolfo and the Archaeological Park of Appia Antica. A final parade through the streets of Rome offered a great show not only for the Ferrari owners, but for all locals and tourists who are admirers of the Prancing Horse.
The cars, including the famous 750 Monza of 1954, the 500 TRC of 1957 and the 275 GTB of 1964 have been exhibited in the park of Villa Borghese, to allow the public to admire them.