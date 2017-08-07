The Ferrari 250 GTO is 55

Gioachino Colombo’s engine was now a competition veteran: a 60° V12, twin overhead camshaft, 2953cc masterpiece, producing 300bhp. Six twin-choke Weber carburettors sat in the centre of the engine’s V, mounted on magnesium-alloy inlet manifolds; the cylinder block was cast in a brand of aluminium called Siluminum, with cast-iron wet cylinder liners, and there was dry sump lubrication.

The crank was machined from a single steel billet, as were the con rods. A five-speed, all-synchromesh gearbox was another new addition. The chassis used a tubular steel frame, but pick-up points meant that the gearbox, radiator, and fuel and oil tanks sat lower in the chassis to improve the centre of gravity.

Most GTOs had two cooling air intakes in the front wings; some had three. Chassis rigidity was boosted thanks to bracing bars and sill members, and there was a roll hoop.

The live axle was an engineering throwback, but there were disc brakes all round, and an aluminium shield protected its floor. Borrani wheels with alloy rims and steel spokes were wrapped in Dunlop rubber. The GTO used recirculating ball steering. But it was the bodywork that most needed to be modified to keep pace with fast-moving rivals, including the Jaguar E-type (a car Enzo Ferrari hugely admired).