Celebrating a famous victory

At 11:30am, both the no.50 and no.51 499Ps fired up in the Piazza Giovanni Agnelli, in the heart of Ferrari’s sprawling headquarters, and passed under the arch on the via Abetone Inferiore, the famous entrance through which the prancing horse’s most distinguished machines and personalities have passed before it.

From here they entered the GT Sporting Activities and Scuderia Ferrari base beside the Fiorano circuit, where the striking 499P was developed. The Hypercars, with Pier Guidi, Calado and Giovinazzi in tow, along with team mates Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen (who signed the fastest race time and took the Hyperpole on the winning weekend at Le Mans), then rumbled through the Maranello streets as Tifosi and well-wishers cheered, waved red and yellow flags, and craned their necks and cameras to capture a moment the town will never forget.





The parade passed along via Villeneuve, via Dino Ferrari and via Fornace, taking the Prancing Horse roundabout before returning up the via Abetone Inferiore and back through the historic Ferrari entrance.