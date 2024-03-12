Built to Inspire

At 15 feet long, by 7.5 feet wide, by 4 feet tall, and weighing in at nearly two tons, the LEGO® replica Ferrari 296 GTS features working headlights, an opening driver’s door and a twin-turbocharged V6 engine – which is also made entirely from LEGO® bricks.

Taking 1,850 hours to build, this extraordinary creation was meticulously constructed by a LEGOLAND® team comprising of a designer, six Master Model Builders and three animators, who ensured that every detail matched that of a real Ferrari 296 GTS.