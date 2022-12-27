Blue Jewel

Emma Hague still remembers the first time she was smitten. She was sweet seventeen. And she fell head-over-heels for a sharp-featured Italian. An F40, to be precise.

“A very good friend of my father’s came over. He’d just bought a brand-new Ferrari and he took me for a ride in it,” she says, her eyes twinkling at the memory. “The best part was, when we got back he let me drive it up the driveway of the house.”

The memory of that wedge-shaped Ferrari F40 still makes her face light up today, admitting that she was “totally and utterly captivated” by the idea of owning a Prancing Horse from that moment on.