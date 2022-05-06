In 1946 he returned to Europe and as the legend goes, spent a memorable Christmas Eve with Enzo Ferrari in Modena discussing how to best make their post-war fortunes. For Enzo, the future was clear – a return to racing with the V12 125 S. For Chinetti, who could see the value in selling his new friends the fastest and most beautiful cars Europe could offer, this presented the perfect opportunity: He would become Ferrari’s exclusive agent for American customers.

The first Prancing Horse that Maranello shipped across the Atlantic as part of this new partnership was a 166 MM Barchetta, followed by a 166 Corsa Spider, both of which were sold before they touched American soil. The tap had been opened, now all Chinetti had to do was convince this new market that a Ferrari was the only car to own. And he knew the quickest way of doing that was to win races.