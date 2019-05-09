Atelier Ferrari: making a car your own

The first step is deciding the colour. “Clients usually have an idea of what they want. At Atelier, we have large sample panels, produced in the same way the cars are painted, so they are accurate representations.” Loretta talks about the colour with the client, to make it fits with their requirements. At this stage, Loretta likes to match exterior colour with interior options. Again, there are many variations, and her task is to find the perfect one for the client, using the samples on hand.

Real leather and Alcantara, in generous sizes, can be compared. “It really helps clients visualise the combination. Many of them also like to touch and feel the materials – this stage is a tactile, hands-on experience.” Atelier Ferrari studios also help clients choose wheel options and brake caliper colours using physical samples. “Visitors are often impressed with the range of wheels – sometimes, you can only fully appreciate their beauty and impact by seeing them with your own eyes.”