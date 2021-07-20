In addition to the Assetto Fiorano versions of the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider, there is now a new Assetto Fiorano model, derived from the new Ferrari 296 GTB. The philosophy remains the same: it is for clients who want to exploit the car’s extreme power and performance to the utmost.



To that end the 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano package features special GT racing-derived adjustable Multimatic shock absorbers optimised for track use, high downforce carbon-fibre appendages on the front bumper that can deliver an additional 10kg of downforce, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R high-performance tyres especially suited to track use. Weight is reduced with an ultra-light Lexan® rear screen, and the more extensive use of lightweight materials, including carbon-fibre for the door panels.



As with the SF90 Stradale, a special livery can also be ordered exclusively by owners that opt for the Assetto Fiorano package. Inspired by the 250 Le Mans, its design runs from front bumper element, encapsulates the bonnet to create a hammer motif, before running lengthways up to the roof and then down onto the rear spoiler where it expands again aground the central exhaust.



Whether chosen for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Ferrari SF90 Spider, or for the 296 GTB, the Assetto Fiorano specification accentuates the unique characteristics of each car, while at the same time enhancing overall on-track performance.